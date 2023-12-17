2 QBs who should be benched for good after Week 15, 1 who should stay a starter
It's time to give up.
2. Steelers shouldn't backtrack on Mitch Trubisky's benching
Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench Mitch Trubisky with two minutes left in the game against the Colts. He needs to stick with that benching.
Trubisky threw two interceptions as the Steelers were trounced by the Colts. One of those was essentially the nail in the coffin as the quarterback sailed a ball well over George Pickens' head.
It's not that Mason Rudolph is a considerably better option. But he's not Trubisky, and at this point, he feels like an upgrade simply in mentality.
Trubisky doesn't inspire the Steelers offense. He frustrates Pittsburgh's offensive playmakers. And his interception tendency is a huge problem. His 2023 interception rate is 4.7. That's not acceptable.
Kenny Pickett could be back in time for the Week 16 matchup with the Bengals, making this whole discussion moot. However, if Week 17 is more likely, as has been reported, then the Steelers should just go with Rudolph and put the Trubisky question to bed. There's no point in letting him lead the offense.