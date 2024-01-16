20 best NBA players who are available for trade right now
On January 15, players who re-signed in the offseason officially become trade-eligible, and unofficially NBA trade season begins. These are the 20 best players available for trade right now.
2. Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
Malcolm Brogdon has quietly put together a fantastic season for the Portland Trail Blazers and continues to be as steady as an offensive contributor as they come. Since his breakout in 2018-19, Brogdon has posted an Offensive Box Plus-Minus between 2.0 and 3.0 in every season and sits at 2.5 this year.
What makes that level of consistency so impressive is he has gotten to those figures in a multitude of ways. He has bounced between a lead ball handler, an off-ball shooter, and a secondary creator throughout that run. For any team looking for an offensive upgrade in the backcourt, Brogdon can fill whatever role you need.
On defense, Brogdon isn’t anything special, but he’s 6-foot-4 and incredibly strong. He can hold his own in certain matchups and is a fine team defender. But you’re not acquiring Brogdon to be a lockdown defender. You’re acquiring him to boost your offense.
Depending on a team’s financial situation, the value of Brogdon’s contract will vary. He’s owed $22.5 million this season and next, which could entice some teams and scare off others. However, his contract isn’t a negative; some teams are financially constrained.
At the end of the day, there isn’t a team Brogdon wouldn’t make better. Regardless of the finances, $22.5 million isn’t a ton of money for a player who can positively impact an offense the way he does.