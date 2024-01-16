20 best NBA players who are available for trade right now
On January 15, players who re-signed in the offseason officially become trade-eligible, and unofficially NBA trade season begins. These are the 20 best players available for trade right now.
3. Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
Alex Caruso ranking this highly might come as a shock, but he has everything a contender is looking for in a role player. He is the best perimeter defender in the world, is in the midst of a career offensive season, is on an absurdly team-friendly contract, and can fit into any situation. The only thing he lacks is hair, and that’d just make him less aerodynamic.
Over the past five seasons, Caruso’s Defensive Box Plus-Minus is 2.6, a comically good figure for a guard. Since 2019-20, there have only been eight individual seasons by a guard or small forward that have bested a 2.6 Defensive Box Plus-Minus. With how variable defensive stats can be, Caruso’s baseline being a top-10 perimeter defensive season shows just how impactful he is.
Offensively, Caruso is nothing more than your typical role player. He shoots open 3s, he cuts, and he stays out of your stars' way. However, this season, he has shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range and a career-best 59.4 percent on 2s. At such a low volume, this isn’t game-breaking efficiency, but it makes him a viable option in the most meaningful playoff moments.
The real star of Caruso’s profile is his contract. He’s owed $9.4 million this season and $9.8 million next season. Being able to secure a game-changing perimeter defender, which are few and far between, for less than non-taxpayer mid-level exception for two playoff runs is tremendous value. With how well Caruso has shot the ball this season, he is officially in the running for best role player in the league and is paid like he’s a lottery-bound team’s seventh man.