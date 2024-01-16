20 best NBA players who are available for trade right now
On January 15, players who re-signed in the offseason officially become trade-eligible, and unofficially NBA trade season begins. These are the 20 best players available for trade right now.
4. Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
The Dejounte Murray experiment hasn’t worked in Atlanta, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a great player. Murray is at his best when he’s on the ball, and playing alongside Trae Young meant he was never going to get the opportunities he needed to shine.
Murray’s 3-point shooting and volume have improved in each of the past three seasons, which suggests his career-bet mark of 39.1 percent this season is probably close to his true talent level and less likely to regress. The combination of improved outside shooting with a chance to run more pick-and-rolls should see Murray start to produce close to the All-Star level he showed in San Antonio. Even with fewer on-ball responsibilities, he is averaging 21.1 points and 4.9 assists per game.
The only knock on Murray is that his once elite defense has fallen to around average. While he’s far from a negative, viewing him as an elite defensive guard is living in the past. Murray should be viewed as a fine defensive guard who has more offensive potential than he has shown in Atlanta.
Murray’s contract can be viewed as a positive or a negative. He’s only owed $18.2 million this season but has $100.8 million over four years left on his deal and a player option worth $31.6 million for a fifth year. Any team that acquires him has to view him as their long-term starting point guard because he’s simply not worth this much as a shooting guard.
Murray is a borderline All-Star if he finds the right landing spot. However, he isn’t the type of player who can go into any situation and make lemonade.