20 best NBA players who are available for trade right now
On January 15, players who re-signed in the offseason officially become trade-eligible, and unofficially NBA trade season begins. These are the 20 best players available for trade right now.
5. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
Tyus Jones has been sensational in relative obscurity for the Washington Wizards. He’s averaging 12.5 points per game on 42.1 percent 3-point shooting and 58.3 percent 2-point shooting (both career-bests) and has maintained a sterling assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.6 to 0.9. If your point guard isn’t the focal point of the offense, Jones is the best type of player to have. He can space the floor and keep the offense humming with almost no mistakes.
Jones isn’t a player without his warts. He’s small and, as a result, is a poor defender, but his highly efficient offense more than makes up for that. He is a star within his role, and any team that doesn’t run their offense through their point guard would be better with Jones bringing the ball up the court.
Owed $14 million this season before hitting free agency, it won’t take much outgoing salary to land Jones, and he could be the difference down the stretch and into the playoffs. Even though teams in need of a starting caliber point guard should be after him, Jones has largely spent his career as the league’s best backup point guard to Ja Morant. His experience as a sheriff and deputy makes him an intriguing option for teams who already have elite lead guards, even if he would be a luxury.