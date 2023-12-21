2023 NBA Re-Draft: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, then what?
We're a few months into the NBA season. Which teams are already regretting their 2023 NBA Draft picks?
Original Pick: Ben Sheppard
Craig Porter Jr. briefly entered the All-Rookie conversation with an impressive stint filling in for the injured Darius Garland in Cleveland. His role has since diminished, but Porter came out of nowhere as an instant-impact shooter and facilitator. He's on track for a long, fruitful career in the backup point guard role. The Pacers could work him into the guard rotation behind Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard, potentially clearing the path for a T.J. McConnell trade.
Original Pick: Nick Smith Jr.
A flashy preseason established hype around Leonard Miller. He's not going to see any significant run in Minnesota's deep frontcourt, but 6-foot-11 forwards with Leonard's intersection of athleticism, hustle, and skill are hard to come by. He needs to polish his offensive repertoire, but Miller has the potential to hit spot-up 3s, attack fluidly on straight-line drives, and frequently punish sleepy defenders as a cutter — all while crashing the glass with reckless abandon and defending multiple positions.
Original Pick: Brice Sensabaugh
The Jazz bring back their entire original rookie class with Brice Sensabaugh. He looks great in the G-League. Utah clearly has a future for a guard-wing combo with Sensabaugh's penchant for 3-point bombing and upside for playmaking. He's not the most advanced passer (yet), but Sensabaugh knows how to generate advantages with subtle ball-handling jerks and clever deployment of his strength at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds.
Original Pick: Julian Strawther
Jordan Walsh has been banished to the G Leauge, and understandably so given the Celtics' position in the Eastern Conference standings, but he is — without question — a dude. At least on defense. Listed at 6-foot-7 with quick-twitch athleticism and a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Walsh can absolutely wall off ball-handlers at the point of attack. He's flashing on offense, too, with bursty drives and enough 3-point shooting to project confidently long-term.
Original Pick: Kobe Brown
Is Trayce Jackson-Davis about to start at center for the Warriors? Golden State's youth revolution continues. There was no reason for Jackson-Davis to fall to No. 57 in the first place. The Clippers strike gold on a day-one backup center with the potential to take over Ivica Zubac's role somewhere down the line.