2023 NBA Re-Draft: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, then what?
We're a few months into the NBA season. Which teams are already regretting their 2023 NBA Draft picks?
Original Pick: Noah Clowney
Jett Howard has been lightly used in Orlando, but there's natural appeal to a 6-foot-8 sharpshooter with Howard's comfort level attacking off the bounce and flowing into pull-up jumpers. He's 2-for-11 on 3s out of the gate, but that's too small a sample size to actually worry about. Howard has produced well in the G-League and the Nets could benefit from his complementary skill set.
Original Pick: Dariq Whitehead
There have ups and downs that are natural for any rookie, but Julian Strawther looks comfortable in Denver's system as the quintessential 3-and-D wing. The Nets could find similar use for the tried-and-true Gonzaga product, whose comfort running off screens and launching rapid-fire off the catch translates to any offense.
Original Pick: Kris Murray
Colby Jones has been buried in the Kings' deep perimeter rotation, but he has earned rave reviews from Mike Brown and the coaching staff. Jones was one of the most well-rounded role playing wings in the draft, complete with a projectable 3-point stroke, some burst attacking the rim, and a high basketball I.Q. If Portland wants a ready-now contributor in this spot, Jones is the best bet.
Original Pick: Olivier Maxence-Prosper
Preseason dreams of Olivier Maxence-Prosper starting on the wing have long faded, but there's no reason to believe Dallas would change their pick here. O-Max does fit a need on the Mavs' roster with his size, defensive intensity, and spot-up shooting. If the explosive downhill drives translate and O-Max can fully gain control of his athleticism, he will be a useful role player — at worst — for years to come.
Original Pick: Marcus Sasser
It has been a rough start for Gradey Dick in Toronto. It's a bit difficult to reconcile expectations of him as a "ready-now" contributor with the fact that he's still 20 years old. That said, the Pistons need size and shooting on the wing. Dick checks both boxes, and he was a generally impactful team defender at Kansas. What he lacks in athleticism and physicality, Dick should eventually be able to make up for with skill and I.Q.