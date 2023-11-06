2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
The Chiefs were the home team in Frankfurt, Germany as they took on the Dolphins in a battle of AFC division leaders. The defending Super Bowl champions looked the part in the first half, opening up a 21-0 lead. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense limited Miami to 110 yards and safety Bryan Cook returned a Tyreek Hill fumble for a score.
However, Andy Reid’s team was done scoring for the afternoon. The Chiefs totaled just 67 yards of offense after intermission. Reid’s club held on for a seven-point victory, but perhaps not all is quite right yet with this team.
The Ravens were facing their third consecutive NFC opponent. They welcomed the NFC West-leading Seahawks in a clash of first-place teams. Apparently only one team showed up on Sunday as John Harbaugh’s surging club surprisingly faced little opposition from a club that had won five of its previous six games and was 2-1 on the road.
Make it 2-2. For the second time in three games, Baltimore’s offense rolled up over 500 total yards. The Ravens owned a 17-3 lead after two quarters. In the first half, Harbaugh’s team has outscored foes a combined 135-45.
When push came to shove late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles’ pass rush proved to be the difference in the first showdown of the season with their longtime NFC East rival. The Cowboys challenged the Birds deep in their territory on twice in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia came up with three sacks in the final three minutes.
There haven’t been a lot of comfortable victories for the defending NFC champions. They still own the NFL’s best record and the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. However, the Baltimore Ravens are right on their heels.