2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
With a few exceptions, Mike McDaniel’s club had racked up big numbers in its first eight games. However, those exceptions were in road losses to the Bills and Eagles, two of the NFL’s more talented teams. The Dolphins faced another huge test on Sunday afternoon in Germany as they took on the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Miami trailed 21-0 at halftime, but was down by just seven late in the fourth quarter and deep in Chiefs’ territory. Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t handle a fourth-down shotgun snap. The Dolphins managed a season-low 14 points.
The reigning AFC South champions rallied to beat the Colts in Week 1, dropped two in a row and haven’t lost since. Doug Pederson’s team hasn’t been perfect but the Jaguars have come up with plenty of big plays at the right moment. The team has an impressive 18 takeaways in eight games. Josh Allen has nine of the club’s 16 sacks.
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have enjoyed solid years. At 6-2 and riding a five-game winning streak, this is the only team in the AFC South with a winning record. They host the 49ers this week in a battle of first-place clubs.
The Cowboys were in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon to take on the team with the best record in the NFL. Mike McCarthy’s team came up with a big effort and looked like it would pull out a late-game victory. However, Dallas’ squandered a couple of fourth-quarter drives by self-destructing in the shadow of the Philadelphia end zone.
Dak Prescott overcame five sacks to throw for 374 yards and three touchdowns. However, three of those sacks came in the final three minutes. Dallas has allowed 28 or more points in each of its three losses this season.