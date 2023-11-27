2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
Despite their issues, the Rams have stayed afloat in the NFC playoff race. The team was looking to complete its latest season sweep of the Cardinals at Arizona. Sean McVay’s club turned an 8-7 first-quarter deficit into a 37-8 lead. Kyren Williams ran for 143 yards on 16 carries and caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
It’s been an uneven year for the Rams, but two straight victories means that this team is in playoff contention in the NFC. The conference has six teams with winning records, including the 6-5 Vikings (who play Monday night).
The Saints were in Atlanta for their first meeting of the season with the rival Falcons. Both teams were coming off their mid-season vacation. Dennis Allen’s club had no problem moving the football in the first half but settled for three fields. Unfortunately for quarterback Derek Carr, he had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown.
There were two very disturbing numbers in regards to this setback. The Saints amassed 444 total yards and didn’t score a touchdown. The run defense continues to be a disappointment, allowing 288 yards in the nine-point loss.
Both the Falcons and Saints were off last week. A win by Arthur Smith’s team would vault the team into first place in the NFC South. Late in the first quarter, safety Jessie Bates III picked off Derek Carr and returned the theft 92 yards for a score to give Atlanta a 7-3 lead. Smith’s team never trailed again and raised its divisional record to 3-0.
Ryan Nielsen’s defense gave up 444 total yards, but they limited New Orleans to five field goals. The biggest positive was a Falcons’ ground game that rolled up 228 yards. Bijan Robinson ran for a score and caught a TD pass.