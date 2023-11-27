2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
The Chargers hosted the Ravens on Sunday night looking to snap their latest two-game losing streak. The team’s offense was shackled for the most part, totaling just 279 yards. Brandon Staley’s struggling club didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter. Justin Herbert was sacked three times and had two of the Chargers’ four turnovers.
Is the clock ticking for Staley? The Chargers have already equaled their loss total of 2022, and unless there is a dramatic turnaround the team will be home for the playoffs. It could be an interesting few days for this franchise.
Las Vegas’ defense played a respectable game last week, but too many offensive mistakes cost the Raiders a win at Miami. Antonio Pierce’s team hosted the rival Chiefs and this time around, Las Vegas owned a 14-0 second-quarter lead via a Jakobi Meyers TD grab and a 63-yard touchdown jaunt by rejuvenated running back Josh Jacobs.
It was all downhill from there. Pierce’s club was outscored 31-3 the rest of the way. It was the 10th loss in the last 11 encounters rival with the Chiefs. The Raiders have allowed 28-plus points in each of those last 11 meetings.
The team’s 3-1 start is but a distant memory. While all four teams in the NFC South are below .500, the Buccaneers are obviously headed in the wrong direction. Todd Bowles’ club has won just once in its last seven games. On Sunday at Indianapolis, Baker Mayfield faced a lot of heat and Tampa’s defense was pushed around for 394 yards.
Mayfield threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, both scores to Mike Evans, but was sacked six times. There was an interception and he lost one of his two fumbles. Tampa Bay was surprisingly gashed for 155 yards rushing.