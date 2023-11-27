2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
Last Sunday at Ford Field, Matt Eberflus’ team let one get away. The Bears owned a 26-14 lead with 4:15 to play but surrendered the game’s final 17 points. It was the 12th straight loss for Chicago with its division. On Monday night at Minnesota, they hope to end a five-game skid vs. the Vikings — the latest a 19-13 home loss in Week 6.
The Bears are making strides on offense, but the defense still leaves a lot to be desired. Until an Eberflus’ club can defeat a division foe (0-9), it can make much noise in the NFC North. Could Monday night be a turning point?
It was a forgettable Thanksgiving afternoon at Dallas as the Commanders dropped their third. One day after the 45-10 loss at Dallas, Washington dropped defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns and wasn’t sacked.
Ron Rivera’s club allowed 343 points and 36 offensive touchdowns during all of 2022. With five games to play, the Commanders have given up 350 points and 35 offensive TDs. Washington dropped seven spots in the Rankings.
For just the fourth time in their last 18 games, Mike Vrabel’s club came away with a victory. It didn’t come easy against the team with the worst record in the league. The Titans built a 17-3 halftime lead and didn’t score a point in the second half. The offense managed only 264 total yards and the team was a miserable 2-of-11 on third down.
Running back Derrick Henry did score a pair of touchdowns and Vrabel’s squad did not commit a turnover. This was the first of five home games in the final seven weeks for the club, but it was far from an impressive victory.
The Giants were coming off just their third win of 2023. They hosted the Patriots in a battle of inept offenses and the game lived up to that billing. Neither team managed at least 300 yards of total offense, and Brian Daboll’s club finished with 220 yards on 50 plays. Tommy DeVito threw a TD pass, but lost a fumble and was sacked six times.
New York lucked out as the Pats missed a short field goal late in the game that would have meant overtime. Credit to a defense that had picked off only nine passes in its first 11 games and totaled three interceptions on Sunday.