2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
The Texans were in New Jersey on Sunday to take on a Jets team that had scored 13 points or less in their previous six games. Both of these clubs couldn’t get anything going in the first half. In fact, DeMeco Ryans’s club totaled a mere 63 yards of offense in the first half and would finish the game with 135 yards and one offensive TD.
Ryans’s club had no answers for a Jets’ attack that gained 247 total yards in the final two quarters. New York would score 30 points in the second half. Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud left the game late in the fourth quarter.
The AFC South leaders were surprised last Monday night at home by the Bengals. The Jaguars faced another AFC North team when they headed north to Cleveland. Trevor Lawrence and company played from behind all day. Doug Pederson’s club committed four more turnovers, with a hobbled Lawrence serving up three interceptions.
Fortunately for Jacksonville, both the Texans and Colts also failed to win on Sunday. Hence, the Jaguars’ 4-1 divisional mark is currently the saving grace for a struggling team that has dropped three of its last five contests.
It’s been a year in which Sean McDermott’s team has already lost twice as many games as it did in all of 2022. The Bills were in Kansas City for the third straight year and were looking to make it three straight regular-season road wins in this series. Buffalo owned a 17-7 third-quarter lead only to watch the Chiefs come back to even the score.
The Bills would win the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 35:21. They would get a 39-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with 1:54 to play. An offensive offsides call wiped out a Chiefs’ touchdown and Buffalo escaped.