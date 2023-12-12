2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
The Raiders and Vikings squared off in Las Vegas. Perhaps both teams were dealing with rust after being off a week ago because the only points of the game didn’t come until there were just 117 seconds remaining in the contest. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph hit a 36-yard field goal, culminating in a 13-play, 56-yard fourth-quarter drive.
Vikings’ quarterback Josh Dobbs got the start but was pulled after being sacked five times and hitting on only 10-of-23 passes for 63 yards. It was Nick Mullens to the rescue on an afternoon where neither team gained 250 yards.
The Broncos were on the second leg of a three-game road trip. After stubbing their cleats last week at Houston, Denver’s improving defense answered the bell against the rival Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The club came up with six sacks of quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Easton Stick and also forced each signal-caller into a turnover.
The Broncos came up with a road divisional road win for the first time since 2019, which happened to be against the Chargers in Los Angeles. At 7-6, Sean Payton’s squad is one of six teams in the AFC with that win-loss record.
It took Shane Steichen’s club four-plus quarters to knock off the Titans last week in Nashville. The Colts were on the road once again to take on a Bengals team that was coming off a short week. Indianapolis fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter, forged a tie with 1:31 remaining before halftime and were outscored 20-0 after intermission.
The Colts’ ground attack was limited to only 46 yards on 18 carries. Gardner Minshew threw for 240 yards and one score. However, he was sacked three times and picked off once. Indianapolis managed only one offensive TD.