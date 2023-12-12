2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
Somehow, Dennis Allen’s team gained 207 total yards and managed to score 28 points in completing a season sweep of the Panthers. That’s because the Saints came up with four sacks of Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young and forced two turnovers. Derek Carr was picked off once but also threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Simply put, the NFC South is a mess for the second consecutive year. The Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons all sit with 6-7 records and no team has shown any signs of consistency. New Orleans’ run defense remains a major issue.
Sean McVay’s club took their three-game winning streak to Baltimore and proved to be more than a handful for a Ravens’ team that had an extra week to prepare. Kyren Williams ran 25 times for 114 yards. and veteran Matthew Stafford threw for 294 yards and three TDs. Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 114 yards and one score.
The Rams amassed 410 total yards and played turnover-free football. It all went for naught as the defense had few answers for Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson, and no solution for Tylan Wallace’s punt return TD in overtime.
The surging Packers were at MetLife Stadium on Monday night to take on a Giants team that had some extra time to prepare. The night would not end well for a team that was seeking its fourth straight victory and a chance to tie the Vikings for second place in the NFC North. Quarterback Jordan Love had two of the team’s three turnovers.
Love also guided the Pack to a 22-21 lead with 1:33 to play thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath. Green Bay’s defense couldn’t make it stick and the homestanding Giants booted a game-winner on the final play.