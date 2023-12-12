2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
The reeling Steelers hosted a 2-10 for the second time in five days. Mike Tomlin’s defense gave up a 75-yard TD drive on the opening possession of the game. A team that reached the 20-point mark twice in its first 12 games owned a 21-3 second-quarter lead. Tomlin’s club scored the final 15 points of the game but it wasn’t enough.
Pittsburgh had its chance to win or force overtime, but some shaky play-calling was the team’s undoing. Thanks to a number of other team’s losses within the conference, the Steelers remain in the playoff hunt…barely.
The Falcons had a golden opportunity on Sunday at home against the Buccaneers. They could complete a sweep of Tampa, remain undefeated within the division and get back above the .500 mark. Once again, Atlanta’s shaky defense failed them late in the game and they allowed a club to march down the field for the game-winning points.
Atlanta outgained the Bucs, 434-290, in yards. However, Baker Mayfield and company got 75 of those yards on a 12-play drive that resulted in the go-ahead TD with 31 seconds to play. There’s a three-way tie in the NFC South.
Todd Bowles’ team made its way to Atlanta looking to avenge a Week 7 loss to the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Second-year running back Rachaad White continued his fine play, running for 102 yards on 25 carries and catching a 31-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield. The Bucs led 12-10 at halftime despite gaining 85 yards of offense.
Down 25-22 with 3:23 to play, Mayfield embarked on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chad Otton with 31 seconds to play. The win raised the Bucs’ divisional record to 3-1.