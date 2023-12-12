2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
The Giants, off a week ago, were looking for their third consecutive victory when they hosted the Packers on Monday night. Brian Daboll’s club was down early and trailed 10-7 at intermission. New York outscored Green Bay, 14-3, in the third quarter to take a 21-13 lead. Still, the Giants were down by one point, 22-21, with 1:33 to play.
Tommy DeVito and the offense got the ball back and orchestrated an efficient drive. An eight-play, 57-yard march culminated with a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the night and the team’s recent resurgence continued.
The Titans took a nine-game road losing streak into Monday night’s clash with the Dolphins in South Florida. Mike Vrabel’s team thwarted an early Miami drive with a fumble recovery. Tennessee owned a 10-7 advantage at the half and took a three-point lead into the final 15 minutes. It was a wild fourth quarter which saw 32 total points.
Down 27-13 with 4:34 to play, Levis threw a TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins and was successful on a two-point conversion. Moments later, Derrick Henry’s second TD run of the night and the PAT put the Titans ahead to stay.
The Bears have been playing much better football as of late. Three weeks earlier at Ford Field, Matt Eberflus’ club let one get away against the rival Lions. On Sunday in the Windy City, Chicago came up with a statement win and continued to show how much progress the team had made. Justin Fields ran for one score and threw for another.
More importantly, it was the second straight divisional win for a team that had dropped 12 consecutive games to their NFC North rivals. Chicago forced three more turnovers, giving them 11 takeaways in their last three games.