2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
The struggling Commanders, off last week, were at SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams. Ron Rivera’s team owned the league’s bottom-ranked defense and those issues were on full display in this contest. Washington gave up 445 total yards, including 196 yards rushing. Washington trailed 20-0 in the third quarter before making a late run.
Quarterbacks Sam Howell (1) and Jacoby Brissett (2) combined for three TD passes and 226 yards through the air. With three games to play, the Commanders have given up 80 more points (423) than they did last season (343).
The Cardinals had an extra week to prepare for a 49ers’ team that dusted them, 35-16, in Week 4 at San Francisco. Jonathan Gannon’s team drove 75 yards on the game’s first possession to take a 7-0 lead. The Arizona ground game finished the day with 234 yards, led by James Conner’s 86 yards on 14 carries. He scored the game’s first TD.
Quarterback Kyler Murray was under siege for most of the game. He threw for 211 yards and a score, but he was sacked three times. He fumbled twice (zero lost) and his first of two interceptions was returned for a touchdown.
Four days after being shut out at home by the Vikings, the Silver and Black took out all of their frustrations in embarrassing the division-rival Chargers. Antonio Pierce’s club brought a lot of energy to this rematch and scored more points in this Thursday night blowout (63) than they did in their previous four games combined (46).
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns, and wideout Jakobi Meyers had a TD toss as well. The Raiders totaled three sacks and forced four turnovers, returning two of those miscues for touchdowns.
Last Monday night, Mike Vrabel’s team rallied from 14 points down to beat the Dolphins. The Titans hosted the improved Texans looking to make consecutive wins for the first time this season. Thanks to a one-yard run from Will Levis and a 44-yard interception return from Elijah Molden, Tennessee owned a 13-0 second-quarter lead.
The Titans were limited to a field goal the rest of the afternoon. Levis was sacked seven times and Vrabel’s club gained 204 total yards, 80 yards in the second half and overtime. Tennessee dropped to 0-4 in divisional games.