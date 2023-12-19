2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
It’s been a forgettable season for Brian Daboll’s team. However, the Giants took a three-game winning streak into the Crescent City. Quarterback Tommy DeVito had become the toast of the town. At the Superdome on Sunday, he was under constant fire by a New Orleans pass rusher who dumped him seven times by afternoon’s end.
Daboll’s squad settled for a pair of first-half field goals in the 22-point loss. In 14 games this year, the Giants have given up a distressing 76 sacks. That’s already tied for the third-most sacks allowed in a season in NFL annals.
Mike Tomlin’s team had some extra time to do some soul-searching after losing back-to-back games to teams with 10 losses. The reeling Steelers were at Indianapolis on Saturday and owned a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter, Tomlin’s team was pushed around for the remainder of the afternoon in a third consecutive humbling setback.
The desperate Steelers host the Bengals on Saturday and will turn to third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph. It has been nothing short of a disastrous showing for a club that continues to slide in the NFL Power Rankings.
The revitalized Bears were in Cleveland looking to surprise the Browns. Chicago owned a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter, but their offense scored only one touchdown and was limited to 236 total yards. The defense limited Cleveland to 29 yards on the ground, and Montez Sweat had 2.5 of Chicago’s four sacks.
Chicago picked off Flacco three times, one returned for a score by Tremaine Edwards, but Flacco threw for 374 yards. Both Justin Fields' interceptions came at the end of a half, including a failed Hail Mary on the final play.