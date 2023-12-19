2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
Sean McVay’s team dropped a 37-31 heartbreaker last week in overtime at Baltimore. The Rams hoped to get back on track as they hosted the woeful Commanders. McVay’s club was a very mediocre 3-3 at SoFi Stadium this year.
The Rams’ balanced attack was too much for the worst defense in the league running back. Kyren Williams totaled 152 yards and one score on the ground, but he also lost a pair of fumbles. Matthew Stafford threw for 258 yards and two TDs. Cooper Kupp finished with eight grabs for 111 yards and one score. The team still has playoff hopes.
Last week, the Buccaneers got another impressive late-game drive from Baker Mayfield to stun the Falcons. The team was at Lambeau Field looking for a third consecutive win and the six-year signal-caller was impressive. He was sacked five times and lost one fumble. However, he continually burned the Packers’ defense for big plays.
Mayfield hit on 22-of-28 throws for 381 yards and four touchdowns (to 4 different players) and was not picked off. Chris Godwin caught 10 passes for 155 yards. Rachaad White totaled 139 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.
The Colts hosted the Steelers on Saturday afternoon and were looking to better their position for a playoff berth. Some early miscues, including a punt blocked, saw Shane Steichen’s team down 13-0 in the second quarter. It was all Indianapolis after that as Gardner Minshew and company responded with 30 unanswered points.
Minshew threw for 215 yards and three scores and the team played turnover-free football. The defense limited the Steelers to 216 total yards. These improved Colts have now doubled their victory total from a season ago.