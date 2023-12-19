2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
It was easily the Texans’ ugliest performance of the season as they were shut out in the first half and outscored 30-6 the rest of the game in a loss to the Jets. Sunday’s overtime victory at Tennessee was far from a thing of beauty, but DeMeco Ryans’s team was without quarterback C.J. Stroud and scratched and clawed its way to a big win.
Case Keenum got the start, but the real offensive star was running back Devin Singletary. He didn’t reach the end zone but had exactly half (170) of Houston’s 340 total yards. The Texans’ defense sacked Will Levis seven times.
Doug Pederson’s club faced its third straight opponent AFC North foe as it hosted the Ravens on Sunday night. The Jacksonville defense was gashed for 251 yards rushing and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost two more fumbles.
The Jaguars dropped their third consecutive game and find themselves in a three-way tie with the Colts and Texans for the best record in the AFC South (8-6). Jacksonville is a combined 3-1 vs. Indianapolis (2-0) and Houston (1-1) and owns a 4-1 divisional record. However, this slumping team suddenly appears headed in the wrong direction.
The Bengals hosted the Vikings on Saturday in a battle of 7-6 teams. Cincinnati’s porous defense was a problem throughout the afternoon. It gave up 424 total yards, including 143 on the ground, and allowed Nick Mullens to throw for 303 yards and two scores. The Bengals did come up with a key pair of first-half interceptions.
Zac Taylor’s offense could not be slowed in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati scored three touchdowns and Evan McPherson ended the thriller with a 29-yard field goal in overtime. The Bengals escaped the AFC North basement.