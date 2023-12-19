2023 NFL power rankings, Week 16: Cowboys, Eagles loss is Ravens, Lions gain
Big losses for the Cowboys and Eagles have shaken up the top of our latest NFL Power Rankings, clearing the way for new contenders to emerge.
The Browns made one less mistake than the Jaguars last Sunday and it proved to be a difference in a four-point win. The team took on Justin Fields and the improving Bears. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco overcame four sacks and three interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown) and helped Kevin Stefanski’s team rally for a key victory.
A win is a win and Cleveland did rally from a 17-7 deficit to get to nine victories. However, the team’s sloppy play (30 turnovers in 14 games) was reason enough to knock the Browns down a few spots in the NFL Power Rankings.
The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot as they battled the Seahawks on Monday night. Dallas’ 31-10 loss at Buffalo meant the Eagles could regain the outright lead in the NFC East with a victory. The Birds had dropped their last two games to the 49ers (42-19) and Cowboys (33-13). Jalen Hurts (Illness) was healthy enough to get the start.
Philadelphia opened up a 10-0 second-quarter lead but Seattle hung around. Hurts ran for two scores but threw a pair of fourth-quarter picks. The Eagles’ shaky secondary cost them again. So much for a new defensive play-caller.
The Bills hosted the Cowboys looking for consecutive victories since winning three straight games from Weeks 2-4. Running back James Cook continued his recent impressive play, running for 104 yards and catching an 18-yard TD pass from Josh Allen in the first half. Sean McDermott’s club owned a surprising 21-3 advantage at intermission.
Cook finished with 179 of Buffalo’s 266 yards on the ground. He, Allen and Latavius Murray all ran for touchdowns as the determined Bills owned the ball for 35:05. Buffalo is among the five teams in the AFC with an 8-6 record.