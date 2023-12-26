2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
The Browns were at Houston looking to improve their position in the AFC North. Joe Flacco’s impressive return to the NFL this season continued on Sunday, and he and star wide receiver Amari Cooper put on a show. The former threw two more picks but also finished 368 passing yards and three scores and was not sacked in the game.
Cooper caught 11 passes for a franchise-record 265 yards and a pair of scores, as well as a two-point conversion toss from Flacco. Cleveland’s defense harassed Case Keenum into a pair of picks and sacked him three times.
The Bills were looking for their first three-game winning streak since Weeks 2-4. They were at SoFi Stadium on Saturday to take on the reeling Chargers. Sean McDermott’s club spotted the Bolts a 10-0 second-quarter edge, but Josh Allen threw for one score and ran for another and Buffalo owned a 14-10 advantage at intermission.
McDermott’s club would stretch its lead to 21-13, but the Chargers responded with three straight field goals to take a one-point edge. The Bills would pull out the victory and remained in the hunt for the AFC East title.
The Lions could win their first division title since 1993 if they could knock off the Vikings at Minnesota. The explosive Detroit offense paved the way again and Dan Campbell’s club owned a 30-21 lead with 11:07 to play. Minnesota narrowed the gap to six points and were driving but Ifeatu Melifonwu closed the door with a pick.
The Lions had totaled only nine interceptions in their first 14 games, but picked off Vikings’ quarterback Nick Mullens four times in the division-clinching win. The Lions are in the mix for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.