2023 NFL power rankings, Week 17: Ball-hawking Ravens flex their muscles on Christmas night
There's a new top dog in the NFL Power Rankings.
On Christmas afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to sweep the visiting Raiders for the third straight year. Andy Reid’s team limited Las Vegas to 205 total yards. In the second quarter, Isiah Pacheco had a fumble returned for a score and Patrick Mahomes threw a pick-six seven seconds apart. Kansas City would trail, 17-7, at intermission.
The Chiefs would narrow the deficit to six points with 2:42 to play but never saw the ball again. Reid’s team has lost twice as many games as it did in 2022, and the club’s chance of being the AFC’s top playoff seed has ended.
The Dallas Cowboys were throttled at Buffalo last week and now were in South Florida to take on the first-place Dolphins. Dallas’ defensive unit limited Miami’s explosive offense to just one touchdown. However, it couldn’t stop Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from throwing for 293 yards and Mike McDaniel’s attack to 375 total yards.
Still, Mike McCarthy’s team owned a 20-19 lead with 3:27 to play thanks to a Dak Prescott to Bradin Cooks TD connection. The Cowboys lost at the gun, and now trail the Philadelphia Eagles by one game in the NFC East.
The reigning NFC champions looked to snap a three-game losing streak when they hosted the Giants on Christmas. Including last year’s playoff victory, the Eagles had knocked off this NFC East rival four straight times. They got off to a strong start on the holiday, owning a 20-3 halftime edge and outgaining New York, 212-101 in total yards.
Still, Nick Sirianni’s team struggled to put the Giants away. A wild second half saw Philadelphia protecting a 33-25 lead with New York driving. Kelee Ringo sealed the victory with an end zone interception on the game’s final play.