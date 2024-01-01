2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
The surging Browns wrapped up a playoff spot on Thursday night as they made easy work of the visiting Jets. Yes, the club once again failed to do a good job taking care of the football and now has an NFL-high 35 turnovers in 16 games. Kevin Stefanski’s team took a 34-17 halftime lead and rolled up 428 yards of total offense in the victory.
Win or lose this Sunday at Cincinnati, Stefanski’s club is locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed. The Browns will be in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. From 1999-2019, Cleveland reached the postseason just once.
Six days after being humbled by the red-hot Ravens, the 49ers headed east to Washington. The NFC West champions jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead, watched the Commanders tie the score and then came up with the final 17 points of the afternoon. Kyle Shanahan’s team outgained their hosts, 408-225, in total yardage.
The 17-point victory combined with the Eagles’ home loss to the Cardinals meant that Shanahan’s club wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The 49ers are the NFC’s top seed for the first time since 2019.
It was a battle of AFC division leaders and the Ravens could clinch lock down the AFC North title and the top seed in the conference with a win over the visiting Dolphins. Baltimore’s defense gave up an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and trailed 10-7 after one quarter. Then the floodgates opened in a big way.
The Ravens finished the game with 491 total yards and reached the end zone eight times. Lamar Jackson threw for 321 yards and five TDs, and John Harbaugh’s team forced three turnovers. The AFC playoffs go through Baltimore.