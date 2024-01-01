2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
The Cowboys hosted the Lions and there was quite a finish in Arlington but the real story of the evening was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Via Dak Prescott, Lamb caught 23 passes for 227 yards, including a scintillating 92-yard score in the first quarter. Dallas held on for a controversial one-point victory and the aftereffects are ongoing.
Dallas’ defense gave up 420 total yards in the Saturday night victory. Thanks to an unexpected Eagles’ home loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys are now in position to win the NFC East by simply winning at Washington on Sunday.
The Bills hosted the Patriots looking to avenge 29-25 loss back in Week 7 at Foxborough. Sean McDermott’s club gave up a 98-yard kickoff return to open the game, but responded with 20 straight points and never trailed again. The offense gained only 281 total yards, but the team forced four turnovers, returning one interception for a TD.
With the Dolphins’ lopsided loss at Baltimore, the AFC East title now comes down to a Sunday night showdown at Miami. A Bills’ victory would mean a sweep of the ‘Fins, giving McDermott’s team a fourth straight division title.
The NFC North champion Lions went to Dallas to face a team that had dropped its previous two games. Detroit’s running game was effective and Dan Campbell’s offense rolled up 420 total yards. They trailed 20-13 with 1:41 to play. Jared Goff, who threw a pair of interceptions, led the team to a touchdown with just 23 seconds to play.
Then came all kinds of confusion. The Lions were successful on a two-point conversion attempt, a Goff to Taylor Decker pass, but apparently the left tackle didn’t (or did) report that he was eligible. A bizarre ending indeed.