2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
It’s been a rollercoaster-type season for a team that was in the playoffs a year ago. On Sunday, the Seahawks hosted the Steelers and Seattle’s defense was overwhelmed by Pittsburgh’s ground game (202 yards) and their big-play wideouts. Pete Carroll’s defensive unit surrendered a whopping 468 total yards and forced zero turnovers.
Even with the loss, the Seahawks still control their playoff destiny. A win next week at Arizona and Carroll’s team is back in the playoffs for the second straight year. The Cardinals proved on Sunday that they would be a tall order.
The Buccaneers could win the NFC South for the third straight season if they could complete a sweep of the rival Saints. They brought a four-game winning streak into this NFC South showdown, but Todd Bowles’ club looked flat for better than three quarters. It was a disappointing outing that saw the team give up the football four times.
Despite Sunday’s disappointing showing, the Buccaneers can still claim a division title with a victory at Carolina. Bowles’ team is 4-4 on the road this season, while the Panthers’ two wins this season have both come at home.
Matt Eberflus’ club had already doubled its win total from a year ago and now look for another victory as it hosted the Falcons. Khalil Herbert totaled 124 of the team’s 192 rushing yards. The Bears scored three touchdowns on the ground. One came from Justin Fields, who threw for 268 yards and one TD, Chicago played turnover-free football.
This is a team that owns a 7-5 record following a 14-game losing streak that began early in 2022. The Bears are 4-1 in their last five contests. If they beat the Packers and the Vikings lose, Ebeflus’ team won’t finish last this season.