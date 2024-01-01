2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
Mike Tomlin’s club still owned playoff hopes as they took on the talented Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. It proved to be a back-and-forth affair. The rejuvenated Steelers owned a 17-14 halftime lead and rolled up 257 yards of total offense, including 145 on the ground. There would be more of the same after intermission.
Pittsburgh added an additional 211 yards of offense and 13 more points. The win raised the team’s record to 9-7 and with a victory at Baltimore and some help on Sunday, Tomlin and company can grab a wild card invitation.
The reigning AFC South champions can win a second straight division title with a victory on Sunday against the visiting Titans. The Jaguars haven’t made it easy on themselves. On Sunday at home and with C.J. Beathard starting in place of Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson’s club finally snapped a four-game losing streak with a convincing win.
Running back Travis Etienne carried 16 times for 102 yards and a pair of TDs. Brandon McManus hit on all four field goal attempts. Jacksonville allowed only 124 total yards and sacked Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young six times.
It was time prime time for Matt LaFleur’s club. The Packers were in Minnesota on Sunday night looking to stay in the NFC wild card picture. Green Bay led 23-3 at intermission and outgained their hosts, 265-81. Jordan Love threw for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed, and also ran for a score.
Running back Aaron Jones carried 20 times for 120 yards, part of a 177-yard rushing performance by a club finished with 470 total yards. The Packers host the Bears on Sunday and a win puts LaFleur’s team in the playoffs.