2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
Last week at Atlanta, Shane Steichen’s club got off to a great start and was then stifled for three-plus quarters. On Sunday against the visiting Raiders, the Colts played a complete game and held off the improving Raiders. Jonathan Taylor ran 21 times for 96 yards and one score. Indianapolis totaled 349 yards and didn’t turn over the football.
Gardner Minshew threw for 224 yards and one score. The team is right in the mix for their first playoff berth since 2020. It won’t be easy with the Texans coming to town, but the Colts are in an enviable win-and-in position.
What a year for a franchise that in its previous three seasons owned an 11-38-1 record. The Houston Texans could be a playoff team this year. The club has tripled its win total from its 3-13-1 finish in 2022. On Sunday at home, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was back on the field and DeMeco Ryans’s defensive unit had a huge afternoon.
The Texans limited Tennessee to 187 total yards and amassed six sacks of quarterback Will Levis (who they also intercepted) and Ryan Tannehill. Stroud threw for 213 yards and one score and Houston amassed 312 total yards.
The surging Rams have been humming on offense as of later and Sunday was no exception at MetLife Stadium. Matthew Stafford overcame four sacks and a pair of interceptions to throw for 317 yards and one score. Kyren Williams ran for 87 yards and three touchdowns. The Los Angeles defense sacked Tyrod Taylor six times.
McVay’s team wound up hanging on for dear life for a one-point victory. It was the Rams’ third straight win. When the Seahawks lost later on Sunday, it put McVay’s team in the playoffs. What a bounce back from 5-12 in 2022.