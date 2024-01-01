2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
On Christmas Day, the defending NFC champions snapped a three-game losing streak by holding on for a victory over the New York Giants. The Eagles hosted the Cardinals on Sunday and after grabbing a 21-6 halftime lead, the Birds appeared to be back on track. Of course, looks can be deceiving and the second half was a different story.
The team’s struggling defense gave up TD drives of 75, 77, 77 and 70 yards. Arizona finished with 449 total yards. The unexpected loss means that the Cowboys and not the Eagles control their destiny to win the NFC East.
The AFC East-leading Dolphins could clinch their first division title since 2008 if they could cool off the Ravens at Baltimore. However, Mike McDaniel’s club would be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and top rusher Raheem Mostert. The team got off to a great start, but after taking a 10-7 first-quarter lead the ‘Fins were outscored, 49-9.
Miami’s defense gave up 491 yards on 55 plays, 8.9 yards per play. The defense sacked Lamar Jackson once and he threw for 321 yards and five TDs. The AFC East title now comes down to Sunday night’s visit from the Bills.
It’s been a rough stretch for the defending Super Bowl champions. However, the Chiefs could wrap up the AFC West for the eighth consecutive season if they could defeat the visiting Bengals. Nothing has come easy for Andy Reid’s team and this clash was no exception. Kansas City trailed 17-7 in the second quarter before taking over.
Reid got 165 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown from Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs closed the game with six straight field goals from Harrison Butker. The defense added six sacks of Cincinnati’s Jake Browning.