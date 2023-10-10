2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
The Eagles were on the road for the third time in five weeks and took on a Rams team that had shown it was capable of putting points on the board. However, Philadelphia’s defense limited Sean McVay’s squad to 249 total yards (54 yards rushing), sacked Matthew Stafford four times and shut out Los Angeles in the second half.
Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts (72) and running back D’Andre Swift (70) combined for 142 of the team’s 159 rushing yards. Hurts also threw for 303 yards and a touchdown (1 interception). The Birds are 3-0 on the road.
It was a short week for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who were on the road for the second time in seven days. The Chiefs were looking for their fourth straight win as they visited Minnesota. Andy Reid’s club actually trailed in the second quarter, 13-10, but the team took control after intermission and held on for the win.
Patrick Mahomes was once again very resourceful and tight end Travis Kelce was his top target. He threw at him times and there were 10 completions for 67 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs are 3-0 on the road this season.
Make it 15 consecutive regular-season victories for Kyle Shanahan’s team as the 49ers made decisive work of a Dallas Cowboys team that they had defeated in the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. San Francisco limited Mike McCarthy’s club to only 197 total yards and forced Dallas into four turnovers, including three Dak Prescott picks.
Quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 252 yards, led a balanced attack that gained 421 total yards as Kyle Shanahan’s team controlled the clock for 37:05. Three of Purdy’s four touchdown passes went to George Kittle.