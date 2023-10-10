2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
The Bills were technically the home team in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Sean McDermott’s team looked to make it four straight victories after a Week 1 loss to the Jets. Buffalo’s defense struggled to stop Jacksonville’s offense, in particular the running game. McDermott’s squad allowed 196 yards on the ground.
Buffalo trailed 11-0 after one quarter and never owned the lead. The Bills came up with five sacks of Trevor Lawrence and recovered two of his three fumbles, but McDermott’s team came up with two costly turnovers.
The surging Lions had some extra time to savor their impressive Thursday night win at Lambeau Field in Week 4. The team was back at Ford Field and hosted a Carolina Panthers team looking for its first victory of the year. However, Dan Campbell’s club made it quite clear early on that the visitors would not leave Detroit with a win.
The Lions were ahead 28-7 in the second quarter and finished the game with 377 total yards. Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and three scores and running back David Montgomery ran for 109 yards and one score on 19 carries.
Mike McDaniel’s team was looking to bounce back from its latest loss at Buffalo. They hosted the Giants and hoped to take advantage of a struggling team that was not only having issues in stopping the run but protecting its quarterback as well. Miami was certainly up to both tasks. The team is 4-1 for the first time since 2003.
Rookie running back De’Von Achane ran for 151 yards and one score as the Dolphins finished with 222 yards on the ground. Vic Fangio’s pass rush came up with seven sacks and get New York’s offense out of the end zone.