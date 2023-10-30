2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
John Harbaugh’s team ran its road record to 4-1 by holding on for a win at Arizona. The Baltimore offense finished the afternoon with just 268 total yards. However, the AFC North leaders played turnover-free football. Running back Gus Edwards ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Lamar Jackson threw a pair of TD passes.
One of the NFL’s better run defenses gave up 129 yards. Harbaugh’s club offset that by picking off Cardinals’ quarterback Josh Dobbs twice. The Ravens play six of their final nine games at home, including the next three.
Talk about streaking? Entering this second meeting of the season with the Broncos, the Chiefs had won six straight games, had defeated Denver 16 consecutive times and were riding a 13-game winning streak vs. AFC West rivals. All of that disappeared on Sunday as Andy Reid’s team mistake-prone team settled for three field goals.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 241 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked three times and also lost a fumble. The Chiefs have committed 16 turnovers in eight contests, and the loss knocked them out of the No. 1 spot.
For the second time in five weeks, the Eagles and Commanders clashed, this time in Landover. The first meeting resulted in an overtime win for the Birds. This time, Nick Sirianni’s team dug itself an 11-point second-quarter hole before rallying for a 38-31 victory. Wideout A.J. Brown continued his torrid play, catching a pair of TD passes.
With the Chiefs laying an egg in the Mile High City, Philadelphia has taken over the top spot in the rankings. The team has bounced back from that Week 6 loss to the Jets by scoring 31-plus points in consecutive victories.