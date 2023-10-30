2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
The opportunistic Jaguars took their four-game winning streak into Pittsburgh. Doug Pederson’s club was far from sharp and found the end zone just once in the rain-plagued contests. The AFC South leaders gave the Steelers plenty of chances to capitalize on three turnovers but a physical defense came up with its share of key stops.
Trevor Lawrence threw an end zone interception but also totaled 292 yards through the air, 56 of those on a TD connection with running back Travis Etienne. The latter finished the game with 149 total yards from scrimmage.
Mike McCarthy’s well-rested club hosted the Rams. It was more of the same for a team that has won five of its first seven games, four of those victories by 20-plus points. The Cowboys’ offense, defense and special teams all scored in the first two quarters as the team opened up a stunning 33-3 lead. Dallas totaled 251 total yards in the first half.
Dak Prescott finished the afternoon with 304 yards passing and four scores (1 interception). CeeDee Lamb totaled 12 catches for 158 yards and two TDs. However, will this offense show up at Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon?
For the second time this season, Mike McDaniel’s team was coming off a double-digit loss. For the second time, the Dolphins responded with a solid performance. Tua Tagovailoa did commit a pair of turnovers, but he also threw for 324 yards and touchdowns. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both scored and each totaled 100-plus yards.
It was the season debut for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, obtained from the Rams via trade this offseason. He picked off Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones and was part of a defense that limited New England to 218 total yards.