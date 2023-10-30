2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
Dan Campbell’s team has an extra day to lick its wounds as they host the Raiders on Monday night. The NFC North leaders were pushed around at Baltimore last Sunday. The defense gave up a whopping 503 yards in a 38-6 loss.
Right on the heels of the NFC North leaders are the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings, who went to Green Bay on Sunday and won their third straight game. The team lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury but keep in mind that these two longtime rivals don’t meet until late December, facing each other twice in the final three weeks.
The Browns survived a wild afternoon at Indianapolis last Sunday. This week, the team was on the road again, this time at Seattle. Both teams made their share of mistakes, but late in the fourth quarter Kevin Stefanski’s team owned a 20-17 lead. However, Cleveland’s tough defense couldn’t prevent a late Seattle touchdown drive.
P.J. Walker got the start for the second straight week. He threw for 248 yards and a touchdown to tight end David Njoku. However, Walker was sacked three times and committed all three of Cleveland four touchdowns.
After stubbing its toes at home in a Week 1 loss to the Rams and looking pretty bad doing it, Pete Carroll’s club has won five of its last six games. Combined with the recent issues of the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks are now atop the NFC West. On Sunday, they rallied in the fourth quarter against Cleveland’s formidable defense.
Quarterback Geno Smith threw a pair of interceptions, his third straight game with multiple turnovers. He also threw a pair of TD passes, the second a nine-yarder to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 38 seconds to play to win the game.