2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
Would some extra rest be a good thing for the reigning AFC North champions as they took a two-game winning streak to San Francisco? In some ways, the Cincinnati Bengals made it look easy against the 49ers. Quarterback Joe Burrow hit on 87.5 percent of his passes for 283 yards and three TDs. The team gained a season-high 400 yards.
Zac Taylor’s team plays five of its next seven games at home, including next week’s prime time playoff rematch with the Bills. Last season, the Bengals overcame a 0-2 start to win the AFC North. Will history repeat itself?
From an imposing 5-0 to a perplexing 5-3. Kyle Shanahan’s defense gave up 400 total yards, Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 365 yards and one score but threw two interceptions and committed three turnovers overall.
So how on Earth are the 49ers one spot ahead of a Bengals’ team that just beat them in their own ballpark on Sunday? The team’s third consecutive loss dropped them seven spots from last week’s rankings, so no team had a bigger fall. More importantly, can Shanahan and his staff fix things during the team’s upcoming off-week?
The Bills bounced back from last week’s loss at Foxborough and hung on for a win over the visiting Buccaneers on Thursday night. Buffalo’s run defense has been a problem, but it wasn’t an issue against a Tampa team that entered the week ranked 29th in the league in rushing. The Bucs managed 78 yards on the ground on 17 attempts.
Buffalo’s offense gained 424 yards. Josh Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. However, he was picked off for the for the eighth time in as many games and now has 10 turnovers on the season.