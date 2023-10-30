2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
DeMeco Ryans’s team was back in action on Sunday after a week off and were in Charlotte to take on the winless Panthers. Neither one of these teams managed at least 250 yards of offense as the Texans (229) and Panthers (224) combined for 453 total yards. C.J. Stroud threw for only 140 yards but did run for one touchdown.
Houston’s defense sacked Carolina quarterback Bryce Young and held the Panthers to just 44 yards rushing on 24 carries. However, Ryans’s club never saw the ball for the final 6:17 of the game and succumbed to a late field goal.
The first-place Falcons were in Nashville to take on a Titans’ team that had an extra week of preparation. Atlanta took an early 3-0 lead but would spend the rest of the afternoon playing from behind. A defense that entered the week ranked seventh vs. the pass allowed Titans’ rookie Will Levis to throw for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
Taylor Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder after intermission. The latter was sacked five times and lost another fumble. He would clear concussion protocol but Arthur Smith opted to keep the second-year pro on the sidelines.
It has happened on more than one occasion this season. Much-maligned Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson has looked less-than-ordinary in numerous games but has also had a knack of making some big-time throws in the clutch. That was very evident on Sunday against the Giants. Suddenly, the spunky Jets have strung together three straight wins.
Down 10-7 with 24 seconds to play, there were 29-yard passes to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, respectively. Greg Zuerlein sent the game into overtime with a 35-yard kick and nailed the game-winner in OT minutes later.