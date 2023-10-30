2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
Bears’ rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent opened some eyes last week in a win over the Raiders. He and the team were at SoFi Stadium Sunday night looking to take advantage of the Chargers’ 32nd-ranked pass defense. Instead, quarterback Justin Herbert made easy work of the Chicago secondary, throwing three first-half touchdown passes.
Bagent did run for a touchdown with 2:12 to play, but that didn’t even make the final score respectable. He threw for 232 yards and was also picked off twice. The Bears allowed a combined 31 points in their previous two games.
The Packers hoped to put an end to a three-game losing streak when they hosted the resurgent Vikings. That proved to be wishful thinking as the Green Bay offense sputtered throughout most of the afternoon and finished the game with 270 total yards. Matt LaFleur’s team ran 62 offensive plays and owned the ball for just 23:38.
Quarterback Jordan Love’s fall from grace continued. After starting the season with six TD passes and zero picks in the team’s first two contests, he’s connected for five scores and eight interceptions in his last five outings.
Could this be a week in which the only team in the AFC West to not win a game would be the first-place Chiefs? Andy Reid’s team fell at Denver while the Chargers rolled the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.
Of course, the Raiders winning at Ford Field on Monday night would be quite the surprise. Josh McDaniels and company figure to have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back at the controls. Regardless of who has been the quarterback, the club has scored less than 20 points in six of their seven games and ranked dead last in rushing.
The Broncos and Chiefs clashed for the second time in three weeks. Once again, the Denver defense made life difficult for reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. In the first meeting, it held Andy Reid’s team to 19 points and one touchdown. On Sunday in the Mile High City, Sean Payton’s club held the Kansas City offense out of the end zone.
The Broncos snapped a 16-game losing streak in this series and ended the Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak vs. AFC West rivals. Denver’s ground game rolled up 153 yards and the defense and special teams totaled five takeaways.