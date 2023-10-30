2023 NFL power rankings, Week 9: Sloppy Chiefs fall out of top spot after ugly loss
The Kansas City Chiefs no longer top the NFL.
Shane Steichen’s club lost a heartbreaker at home on Sunday to the Browns. The Colts hosted the slumping Saints on Sunday and things got off to a good start as Indianapolis owned a 17-7 second-quarter lead. However, it Was mostly all New Orleans after that as the Colts were outscored a combined 31-10 the last two-plus quarters.
It was a third straight loss for a team that won three of its first five games. During this current skid, Steichen’s team has allowed at least 37 points in each setback, and Indianapolis’ defenders have allowed 12 offensive touchdowns.
Ron Rivera’s club has been highly inconsistent this season to date. Last Sunday, the Commanders gave up a season-low 14 points and still found a way to lose to the Giants. This week, the team looked to avoid a second loss to the rival Eagles in five games. It wasn’t in the cards as Rivera’s team squandered a 14-3 second-quarter lead.
Last season, only two teams in the league allowed fewer total yards per game. This year, Washington’s defense has been a big disappointment. Sunday’s loss marked the fifth time that the Commanders allowed 33-plus points.
It is what can happen to a rebuilding football team. The Rams were down early and often at AT&T Stadium. Sean McVay’s team was overwhelmed by the Cowboys’ passing game. The Los Angeles secondary had no answers for Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott, who hit on 17-of-21 passes for 225 yards and three scores in the first half.
What about Matthew Stafford’s right thumb. “We’ll see what the significance of that injury is,” said McVay after the game (via ESPN’s Sara Barshop). “But I don't want to speculate until I have full clarification from the doctors.”