2023 NFL Redraft: Panthers pass on Bryce Young for more
A revised look at the 2023 NFL Draft's top 10 picks — how rookie performances are reshaping initial impressions and draft choices.
By Sam Penix
9. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, S, Alabama
The Eagles stole Jalen Carter back in April, but they are not quite as fortunate this time around. Still, they end up with a realy good defender who went later than he should have. Branch, despite a terrific college career, fell to the second round because he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, when his tape should have put him around this area in the draft.
Philadelphia has an embarrassment of riches on defense, and traded for Kevin Byard this season to make their secondary even better. Byard and Branch would have made for a terrific safety duo and their skillsets would have complemented each other very well, Branch also cannot be pigeonholed as strictly a safety, as he's logging plenty of snaps at nickel, which only increases his versatility and value.
10. Chicago Bears: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
The Bears wisely focused on improving their offensive line here, taking Tennessee's Darnell Right, but in hindsight, it appears as if Jones would be the better pick. The Ohio State product had first-round tape and ability, but fell to the fourth round due to concerns about his love for the game of football. The Cleveland Browns scooped him up, thinking that Jones would be able to sit and learn behind Jack Conklin as a rookie. Plans changed as Conklin went down for the season in Week 1, throwing Jones into a trial by fire, one which he is passing with flying colors, despite some very challenging matchups.