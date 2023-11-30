2023 NFL Redraft: Panthers pass on Bryce Young for more
A revised look at the 2023 NFL Draft's top 10 picks — how rookie performances are reshaping initial impressions and draft choices.
By Sam Penix
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
Anderson ends up falling four spots here, but that has more to do with other players in his class performing well, rather than him performing poorly. He's collected only three sacks, six tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits on the season, but he's providing solid pressure and is also playing the run very well. The Texans did give up a lot to move up and grab him at No. 3, so he'll always have that added expectation on him, but the Raiders are thrilled to land him here, and he'd give them a lot more production than Tyree Wilson is at the moment, as Wilson's physical talent appears to be a long way off from translating to consistency on the field. Las Vegas is in desperate need of stability anywhere, and Anderson could be a solid presence at a key position.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
There is a lot to be said about positional value here, but Robinson, when actually utilized, has been very, very good. He's averaging five yards per carry and 7.5 yards per reception for a total of 943 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He's exciting to watch and is a big reason why the Falcons are somehow leading the NFC South and are positioned for a playoff berth. He figures to be the centerpiece of the offense moving forward, and perhaps his success will encourage other teams to take running backs high, provided prospects of Robinson's caliber are available.