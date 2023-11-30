2023 NFL Redraft: Panthers pass on Bryce Young for more
A revised look at the 2023 NFL Draft's top 10 picks — how rookie performances are reshaping initial impressions and draft choices.
By Sam Penix
5. Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Another selection that remains unchanged, the Seahawks look like they've struck gold with Witherspoon. He's been fantastic so far and has all the makings of a true No. 1 cornerback. Illinois isn't known as an NFL factory nowadays, but Witherspoon could go down as the best Fighting Illini of the past 20 years, perhaps even longer.
Witherspoon has been excellent in coverage, picking off one pass with he ran back 97 yards for a touchdown, and has 14 passes defended. His run defense and tackling is another huge part of his game, as he's logged 57 tackles, four tackles for loss, four QB hits, and three sacks. He affects both the run and the pass at a high level, and should be a cornerstone for the next phase of the Seattle defense.
6. Arizona Cardinals: Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
In real life, the Cardinals took Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr., and while he's having some growing pains, as most tackles do, Arizona should end up quite pleased with their selection. However, there is a wide receiever available here that is on pace for over 1,400 yards as a rookie, and it isn't the first one that was taken. In fact, it's not one that was taken in the first round, or any of the first four rounds.
Puka Nacua went in the fifth round, 177th overall, and has been one of the year's biggest surprises. He currently ranks seventh in targets and eighth in yards, providing Matthew Stafford with a reliable option as Cooper Kupp has missed time. It's fair to question whether Nacua's ceiling is worth a top-10 pick, but it's hard to argue with the on-field results at this point.