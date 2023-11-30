2023 NFL Redraft: Panthers pass on Bryce Young for more
A revised look at the 2023 NFL Draft's top 10 picks — how rookie performances are reshaping initial impressions and draft choices.
By Sam Penix
3. Houston Texans: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Will Anderson Jr. has had a fine rookie campaign thus far, but Jalen Carter would have been the first defensive player off the board had he not run into off-field issues before the draft, and this season is showing why. He's been an absolute terror inside for the Eagles while playing a position that is typically very difficult for rookies to be impactful at. Carter looks like the league's next great defensive tackle, and he's the obvious selection here.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Richardson was taken fourth overall by the Colts not because of his college performance, but because of his tantalizing physical skillset. He played in only four games before being shut down for the season with a shoulder injury, but he did show glimpses of his immense talent. Indianapolis is in rebuild mode, so they can afford to swing for the fences at the quarterback position.
Over his four games, Richardson averaged 6.9 yards per attempt and threw three TDs to one pick, adding 136 yards and four scores on the ground. He's a true dual-threat player with the ability to break a long run down the sideline, or effortlessly flick the ball down the field. From a complete physical standpoint, he is the most athletic quarterback to ever enter the league, but in order to take advantage of that, he'll need to stay healthy. He didn't play a whole lot in college and just needs snaps, which unfortunately he hardly got as a rookie. Even still, this pick doesn't change because of what Richardson could be.