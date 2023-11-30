2023 NFL Redraft: Panthers pass on Bryce Young for more
A revised look at the 2023 NFL Draft's top 10 picks — how rookie performances are reshaping initial impressions and draft choices.
By Sam Penix
As the NFL approaches Week 13 of the 2023 season, many teams are gearing up for playoff pushes, and others are already looking ahead to next year's NFL Draft. Twelve games into the current rookie class's career, it's far too early to label anyone a bust, but we can still gauge where each player is, with the benefit of hindsight.
Here's how the top-10 of this year's draft could shake out if teams had the benefit of a crystal ball.
1. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Bryce Young's career has not gotten off to the start that Carolina had hoped, and now he's playing under an interim head coach, and there will likely be a total regime change this coming offseason. There is still plenty of time for him to turn things around, and even though he's struggled mightily as a rookie, there were plenty of reasons why he went first overall.
Stroud, on the other hand, is setting records and has the Houston Texans fighting for a playoff spot. He's completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,266 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding three scores on the ground. He's playing some exceptional football and looks like a true franchise passer, and at this point is the obvious choice in a re-draft.
2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Young is having a very rough go of things as a rookie, but if he were playing in Houston under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik like Stroud is, perhaps things would be different. Over his two seasons as a starter for the Crimson Tide, Young threw for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns. He was a prolific collegiate passer, won the Heisman Trophy, and displayed the traits that made him the first overall pick. A year from now, the conversation surrounding Young could be very different, and with Stroud already off the board here, the Texans are more than content taking him.