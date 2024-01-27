2024 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys full 7-round projection in late-January
An early 7-round mock NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys.
Round 5, Pick 172: Justin Eboigbe, Defensive Lineman, Alabama
The Cowboys don't have a fourth-round pick, so they use their fifth-round pick to strengthen the interior defensive line. Justin Eboigbe from Alabama is a large man (6-foot-5 and 294 pounds). He excels at stuffing the run and his size and strength make him a prime candidate for opposing double teams. The more blockers he takes up, the more free Dexter Lawrence and Micah Parsons are to wreak havoc.
Eboigbe racked up seven sacks in 2023, and unlike some players who get three or more sacks against inferior competition, Eboigbe distributed his production evenly throughout the season. He recorded half a sack or more in eight out of 13 games in 2023.
Round 6, Pick 212: Brennan Jackson, Edge, Washington State
Brennan Jackson from Washington State is long (6-foot-4 and 265 pounds), and very athletic. He may be a bit too athletic for his own good, relying on his athleticism to carry him in 2023. He is able to beat offensive linemen on both pass plays and rush plays, though his tackling technique needs work.
Jackson will likely be used on special teams early on, but if he's open to coaching, he could be a great situational pass rusher for the Cowboys in a couple of years. He plays with a high motor but also plays without a plan, and this could also lead to him not being on the team in 2025. At pick 212, it's low-risk and high reward for him.