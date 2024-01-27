2024 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys full 7-round projection in late-January
An early 7-round mock NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys.
Round 7, Pick 230: Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Maryland
With the Cowboys cutting Cooper Rush to save a few million dollars this offseason, they bring in a late-round pick to groom as Dak's backup. They still have Trey Lance, but 2024 is the last year of his rookie deal.
The younger Tagovailoa was not granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, and now will choose between the NFL, CFL, and UFL. He threw for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns in his senior season at Maryland. He has seen his accuracy decrease each of the last three seasons, but this is a player who will never be expected to start a game (barring injury) in his career.
He could prove to be a seventh-round insurance policy, and in the Cowboys' wildest dreams, he becomes the newest version of Brock Purdy.
Round 7, Pick 241: Rasheen Ali, Running Back, Marshall
Tony Pollard is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Cowboys may not have the cap space to bring him back, nor should they if they did. Running back is a position you squeeze the most out of, and throw away.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali finds a spot on the roster as currently constructed. Deuce Vaughn would be at the top of the chart, but his size gives pause about his durability. Ali averaged over five yards per carry for Marshall last season and crossed the endzone 15 times in 2023.
At 6-foot and 209 pounds, he is built to take a beating. He is the perfect north/south compliment to Vaughn's east/west running style.