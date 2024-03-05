2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
Ja'Kobe Walter is built for a quick transition to the next level. He's one of the best off-ball shooters on the board, comfortable relocating for spot-up 3s and firing shots on the move. His footwork and dynamism as a shooter is a major boon, and it could help NBA teams over look his minor struggles in the efficiency department (33.0 percent on 6.6 3PA). Volume and touch are the major indicators, and Walter passes the eye test with flying colors.
The issue for Walter, at least when it comes to separating himself from his draft peers, is the strict confines of his current skill set. He's built like a tank and he looks extremely comfortable finishing through contact at the rim, but he's not a self-creator. Aside from the occasional dribble pull-up, Walter is reliant on spot-up jumpers and straight-line drives. He doesn't create much for others and he's presently shooting 38.2 percent from the field, so his success inside the arc is under intense scrutiny.
For Houston, that shouldn't matter as much. Walter can plug right into the lineup as a dynamic shooter who demands constant attention away from the ball. The Rockets are flush with talented creators — Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun out of the post — so Walter need not stretch himself too thin. He's also a committed defender, which matters as the obvious successor to popular offseason trade candidate Jalen Green.