2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt

An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.

By Christopher Kline

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky Wildcats
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky Wildcats / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
9. Ron Holland

Ron Holland will miss the remainder of the G League season with a thumb injury, but he's expected to recover in time for a full pre-draft process. His injury, combined with the general struggles of the Ignite program, could cause Holland to fall a bit come June. That said, Holland overcame dire cirumstances to produce at a high level for the Ignite. He was the team's No. 1 scorer, averaging 19.5 points on 46.0 percent shooting despite compressed spacing and a ramshackle playmaking apparatus.

If there was anything close to a No. 1 consensus before the season, it was Holland. The 6-foot-8 Dallas native spurned Texas for the G League, which could end up being a mistake. He's an excellent slasher, complete with a deadly first step and a penchant for hanging finishes at the rim. Holland has even learned to change speeds and harness his pull-up jumper on occasion. The 3-point inefficiency is a concern, however, as is Holland's tendency to get sped up. There are passing flashes, but he will regularly sprint headlong into traffic and cough up the rock. Basketball is a game of possessions at the end of the day.

The defense rocks, however, and Atlanta is a great landing spot on paper. Trae Young's future hangs in the balance, but assuming the Hawks don't pull the plug on their All-Star point guard, it's hard to imagine a better running mate for Holland in the early going. Young can spoon-feed open looks, both at the rim and behind the 3-point line. Holland is also a beast in the open court, an attribute Young can accentuate with hit-ahead passes and his own spritely stylings.

Read our full Ron Holland scouting report here.

