2024 NBA Mock Draft: Pistons face difficult decision in No. 1 spot
The latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft features the Detroit Pistons making a difficult choice at No. 1, with Ron Holland, Alex Sarr, and Nikola Topic on the rise.
Rob Dillingham is one of the most polarizing prospects on the board. The diminutive guard has been Kentucky's most reliable source of playmaking. He's a speedy, endlessly creative ball-handler with extreme confidence and proficiency as a pull-up shooter. Dillingham has oscillated between on and off-ball duties for Kentucky. He's equally comfortable stepping into movement 3s and attacking a rotating defense off the catch.
Once dinged at lower levels for erratic decision-making, Dillingham has proven that he can translate his imagination and self-assurance to higher levels of competition while also tightening the screws elsewhere. He doesn't turn the ball over much. He's also a real playmaking force on the defensive end, but there are unavoidable concerns about his slender 6-foot-2 frame translating to the NBA. He will be a frequent target of smart pro offenses.
The Spurs have the defensive backbone to cover for Dillingham. Meanwhile, his craft working out of pick-and-rolls would perfectly complement Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio desperately needs a point guard.
Reed Sheppard has impacted winning more than almost any freshman of the last decade. There are natural concerns tied to his slight 6-foot-3 frame and limited athleticism, but the dude knows how to play the game. He's one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball and he's primed to connect dots for an offense at the next level. Sheppard processes the game like a high-powered computer and he doesn't often stumble into mistakes.
While it's fair to express skepticism about the defensive ceiling of a guard in Sheppard's mold, he displays air-tight fundamentals at the point of attack and his instincts are off the charts. Sheppard is a polished pickpocket and a frequent purveyor of transition offense. If NBA teams want surefire effort and reliability in a class short on anything surefire, Sheppard is the pick.
For Washington, Sheppard is the perfect addition. He's a teenager with the poise of a college senior. He can hit 3s, make the right plays on offense, and provide defensive stability to a team in desperate need of winners. Sheppard is a winner.