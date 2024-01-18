2024 NBA Mock Draft: Pistons face difficult decision in No. 1 spot
The latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft features the Detroit Pistons making a difficult choice at No. 1, with Ron Holland, Alex Sarr, and Nikola Topic on the rise.
The collective struggles of USC have shined a harsh spotlight on Isaiah Collier's shortcomings. He is still a singular athlete, built with tank-esque strength at 6-foot-5. His ability to bulldoze his way to finishes at the rim is not common in smaller guards, for better or worse. Still, Collier has struggled to maintain a consistent 3-point shot and he's averaging more turnovers than assists. For every impressive live-dribble skip pass, Collier will sprint headlong into a triple team and cough it up. His decision-making has to improve.
His tools and upside will maintain lottery interest in such a weak class, but there's reason to believe Collier is best suited to a secondary role out of the gates. He has the tools to supply consistent stops on the perimeter, but defensive engagement hasn't been a strength of Collier either. He has a lot to prove over the final months of the college season.
Charlotte can pair Collier with one of the NBA's most selfless and creative initiators in LaMelo Ball. Pairing Collier's penchant for paint touches with Ball's rapid-fire setup style is a smart bet. Terry Rozier's days are numbered. Collier is the next man up in the backcourt.
Kel'el Ware has blossomed in his sophomore season. He's one of the top shot-blockers in college basketball with the ideal skill set for the modern five. Ware is a bouncy 7-footer who plays comfortably above the rim. His 3s are more sporadic than one might like, but Ware has touch on jumpers and in-between shots. There are physicality concerns tied to his thin frame, but Ware is a fluid athlete with major two-way upside in a weak class.
NBA teams will surely streamline Ware's responsibilities early on. He should feast on lobs and easy finishes. He can run the court like a gazelle in transition. On the defensive end, his mobility in space and high-level instincts make him adaptable to different schemes.
The Spurs pair Ware and Wembanyama in the frontcourt, betting on their ability to cover ground and contribute in different areas of the floor offensively. With Dillingham at the controls, suddenly San Antonio looks more balanced and far more intimidating.